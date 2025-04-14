Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James makes up approximately 0.5% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $135.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.33. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

