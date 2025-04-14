Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $471.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.38.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

