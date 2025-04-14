Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $15.85 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 95,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $15,854,000. General Electric comprises 0.9% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

GE opened at $181.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.