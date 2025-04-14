Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $5.89 Million in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,197,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,137,637,000 after buying an additional 3,636,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,707,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.83 and a 200-day moving average of $104.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

