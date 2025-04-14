Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $7.49 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,470,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 78,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 41,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 229.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 75,813 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

