Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $8.21 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.14.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $465.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
