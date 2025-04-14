Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $8.21 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.14.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $465.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $506.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.