Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $3.42 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,173 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Comcast in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.
Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $45.31.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
