Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Takes $4.98 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.35.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $207.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

