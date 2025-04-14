Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 173,362 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 70,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Canadian Gold Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Get Canadian Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wesley Clay Hanson sold 185,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$43,606.60. Insiders own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Gold Company Profile

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

