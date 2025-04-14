CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the March 15th total of 414,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.0 days.
CanSino Biologics Price Performance
Shares of CASBF stock remained flat at C$3.20 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.87. CanSino Biologics has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.90.
CanSino Biologics Company Profile
