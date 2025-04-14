Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, an increase of 41,320.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Capgemini Stock Performance
Capgemini stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 552,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,931. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.
Capgemini Company Profile
