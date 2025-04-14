Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, an increase of 41,320.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 703,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Capgemini Stock Performance

Capgemini stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 552,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,931. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

