Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $5 Million Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR opened at $73.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

