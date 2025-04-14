Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 8,007 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after purchasing an additional 353,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after buying an additional 483,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,479 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,759,000 after acquiring an additional 545,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DD opened at $58.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

