Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRNCY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

