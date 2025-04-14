Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
CRNCY traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 929. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Capricorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
