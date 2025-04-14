Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Sold by Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Cardiff Oncology makes up 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cardiff Oncology were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRDF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 117,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 120,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 36,947 shares during the last quarter. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.47 on Monday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $164.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.