Carlyle Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 0.1% of Carlyle Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $864,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $2,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 7.8 %

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $43.68 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $4,604,180.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,478.14. The trade was a 94.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,651,987 shares of company stock valued at $132,806,233. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

