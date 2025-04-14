Casino Stocks To Watch Today – April 11th

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and Churchill Downs are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares issued by companies that own and operate gambling facilities, including casinos, resorts, and interactive gaming establishments. These stocks generally derive revenue from gaming activities, hospitality, and related entertainment services, and are influenced by factors such as consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,820. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,028.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,331. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 1,035,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.30. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $47.26.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. 171,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average is $127.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $150.21.

