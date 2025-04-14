Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $60.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 160.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,266,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780,830 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $60,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

