Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 10,926 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,926 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,929 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,896 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,561,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Leidos Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE LDOS opened at $142.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $123.23 and a one year high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

