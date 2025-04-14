Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,734.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,850.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,875.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,665.71 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.