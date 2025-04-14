Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,258 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,052,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,205,000 after acquiring an additional 350,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 238,037 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,464,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after buying an additional 197,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $36,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $43.71 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

