Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

