Cerity Partners LLC Sells 13,689 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,689 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,605,000 after purchasing an additional 441,033 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HSBC by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 289,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE HSBC opened at $49.91 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.40.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

