China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,357,300 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 12,117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 942.9 days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

Shares of China Hongqiao Group stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Monday. China Hongqiao Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

About China Hongqiao Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.