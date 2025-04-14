China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,357,300 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the March 15th total of 12,117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 942.9 days.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
Shares of China Hongqiao Group stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Monday. China Hongqiao Group has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.
About China Hongqiao Group
