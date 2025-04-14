Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,793 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.47.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $564.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $651.01. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $718.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

