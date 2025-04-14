Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Up 9.1% – What’s Next?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 135,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 66,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Cielo Waste Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.