Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Dover (NYSE:DOV) Stock Price

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $244.00 to $201.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dover in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

Get Dover alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOV

Dover Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $163.63. 1,253,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day moving average of $191.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.