Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Stock Price

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $795.00 to $665.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

PH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $569.24. The company had a trading volume of 759,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,872. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $631.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.01.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

