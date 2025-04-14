CM Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,508.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,728,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 186,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $95.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

