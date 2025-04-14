Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth $3,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT stock opened at $14.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.2848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.27%.

