Cohen & Steers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019,377 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for 3.7% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $1,970,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

INVH stock opened at $32.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

