Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,865,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 659,678 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 2.0% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $1,065,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,825,000. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after buying an additional 1,155,745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,552,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,657 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,582.3% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 920,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 865,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,772,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,993,000 after buying an additional 508,045 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HR shares. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HR opened at $15.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

