Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $43.01 Million Stock Holdings in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 758,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $43,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Kinetik by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinetik by 789.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinetik from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinetik from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 1,044,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $55,004,370.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 657,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,628,320.78. This represents a 61.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 305.88%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

