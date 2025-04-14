Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $446.73 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,490,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400,878 shares during the period. Acadia Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 0.15% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $446,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 960.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

