Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $52.36 Million in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,441,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,355,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,820,000 after buying an additional 2,245,256 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,134,000 after acquiring an additional 972,803 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,690,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,025,000 after purchasing an additional 236,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.27 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

