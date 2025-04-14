Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 20,446 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 328,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,446 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $18,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $66.24.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

