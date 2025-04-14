Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 45,485 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,485 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $137,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 72,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

