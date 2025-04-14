Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Has $358.18 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,556 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 5.9% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $358,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $333.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.40 and its 200-day moving average is $319.09. The stock has a market cap of $619.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.