Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Sells 28,520 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,520 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after buying an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,107,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 139,320 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after buying an additional 1,718,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,115,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $12.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

