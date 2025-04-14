Comparing Zenas Biopharma (ZBIO) & The Competition

Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 422 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Zenas Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenas Biopharma $5.00 million N/A -2.23 Zenas Biopharma Competitors $154.14 million -$11.26 million -57.96

Zenas Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zenas Biopharma. Zenas Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenas Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zenas Biopharma Competitors 836 2276 4733 56 2.51

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zenas Biopharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zenas Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 404.41%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 59.35%. Given Zenas Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zenas Biopharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Zenas Biopharma pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Zenas Biopharma pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 116.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenas Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Zenas Biopharma Competitors -14,682.20% 39.10% -32.41%

Summary

Zenas Biopharma beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Zenas Biopharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company. The firm is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

