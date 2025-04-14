Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

CTNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:CTNM opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. Contineum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTNM. Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Red Tree Management LLC acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,349,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Contineum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

