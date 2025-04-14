Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of HP opened at $19.18 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HP

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.