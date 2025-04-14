Covestor Ltd Buys 1,007 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 6,293.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,412,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,602 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 860,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,292,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 93,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.66. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

