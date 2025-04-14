Covestor Ltd Has $73,000 Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CAVA stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.68 and a beta of 3.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.34 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAVA Group

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.