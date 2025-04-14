Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 937.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in EnerSys by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $82.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

