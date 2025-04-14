Covestor Ltd Raises Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 67,305 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,781.90. This trade represents a 6.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $130,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,149.04. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. Argus upgraded AGNC Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $8.35 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.45%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

