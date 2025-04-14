CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 9,887 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.87 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

