CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UDIV opened at $41.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.89. Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index. The index is based on the Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index (Parent Index) and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.