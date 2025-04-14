CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 248,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $30.29 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $32.51. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

