CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFCF stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

